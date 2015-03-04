Dejero Launches HD Version of Live+ for iOS

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA – Dejero has launched the latest version of the Live+ Mobile App for iOS devices. The Live+ can transform any Apple iPhone or iPad into a “mini-studio”, broadcasting live video, recording content, or importing and uploading edited video files.

This latest version, 3.1, now supports HD Video up to 1080p for live streaming on iPhone 6 devices and has an increased bit rate transmission of up to 9 Mb/s.

Dejero will highlight the latest features of Live+ at the 2015 NAB Show. The demonstration will include how live content from multiple app-enabled smartphones and tablets can be managed in the cloud and combined with cloud servers to deliver live broadcasts to online viewers. Attendees at the RTÉ Mobile Journalism Conference in Dublin on March 27 will also get a demo.

Version 3.1 of Live+ Mobile App for iOS is now available from the Apple App Store. A license is required to send live feed and recorded or edited files to server destinations.