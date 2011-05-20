Dejero demos live HD wireless contribution from Panasonic Toughbook at NAB Show

Dejero Labs and Panasonic collaborated at the NAB Show to feature a Panasonic Toughbook laptop with integrated Dejero LIVE Transmitter software to demonstrate a mobile 4G wireless live HD video transmission.

The transmission solution integrates store and forward capabilities and can also upload clips, photos and files, as well as stream live video. The collaboration demonstrated the feasibility of contribution of high-quality live video from a remote location without the high cost or complexity of satellite or microwave transmission.

The Dejero-enabled Panasonic Toughbook laptop demonstration featured a Toughbook CF-31 laptop relying on a bonded 4G modem module. Highlights included



HD-SDI input

Adaptive bit-rate H.264 transmission

LIVE + store and forward

Direct to Web streaming solution

File transfer of clips or photos

HD-SDI to HD-SDI, Web stream or FTP/folder