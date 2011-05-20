Dejero demos live HD wireless contribution from Panasonic Toughbook at NAB Show
Dejero Labs and Panasonic collaborated at the NAB Show to feature a Panasonic Toughbook laptop with integrated Dejero LIVE Transmitter software to demonstrate a mobile 4G wireless live HD video transmission.
The transmission solution integrates store and forward capabilities and can also upload clips, photos and files, as well as stream live video. The collaboration demonstrated the feasibility of contribution of high-quality live video from a remote location without the high cost or complexity of satellite or microwave transmission.
The Dejero-enabled Panasonic Toughbook laptop demonstration featured a Toughbook CF-31 laptop relying on a bonded 4G modem module. Highlights included
- HD-SDI input
- Adaptive bit-rate H.264 transmission
- LIVE + store and forward
- Direct to Web streaming solution
- File transfer of clips or photos
- HD-SDI to HD-SDI, Web stream or FTP/folder
- Low latency
