Decimator Design launches MD-HX Cross Converter and DMON-6S Multi-Viewer

LONDON —Decimator Design launched two new products at IBC 2014 exhibition in Amsterdam, the MD-HX corss converter and the DMON-6S multi-viewer.

MD-HX: The MD-HX is a new low cost miniature (3G/HD/SD)-SDI / HDMI cross converter. It combines several converters for the price of one, for example SDI-to-HDMI, HDMI-to-SDI, down, up, cross converter, and is housed in an aluminum case with an LCD and button control system. It will simultaneously convert HDMI and/or SDI to HDMI and/or SDI.

The MD-HX includes the same down/up/cross converter from our award-winning MD-DUCC, allowing either the HDMI or SDI input to be scaled and/or frame rate converted to the required standard. Four (3G/HD/SD)-SDI outputs allow it to be used as a 1-to-4 distribution amplifier, and the output pair 1 can either be a copy of the SDI input (default) or the same as pair 2. The audio pairs in the SDI and HDMI outputs can be rearranged as required.

There is a USB port for control and firmware updates, and a metal thread-locking DC power socket.

DMON-6S: The DMON-6S is a new low-cost 1-to-6 channel multi-viewer built in to an aluminum case with an LCD and button control system. Various standard layouts are provided along with the possibility to configure custom layouts. It features fast switching between inputs using full-screen scaling, selectable output format in both full-screen multi-viewer mode, and low latency buffering allowing non-synchronous inputs.

The outputs are linked (3G/HD/SD)-SDI and HDMI, and there are six (3G/HD/SD)-SDI inputs with auto detection (26 formats supported in total), with six (3G/HD/SD)-SDI active loop copies of each input. Each output window is independent of the others, allowing any 3G/HD/SD format of any frame rate to be displayed simultaneously with variable aspect ratios per window.

In pass-through mode, the DMON-6S's input is passed through to both the (3G/HD/SD)-SDI and HDMI outputs. There are 32 GPI and RS422/485 on 37-pin D-sub connector for dynamic tallies, USB port for control and firmware updates, and a metal thread-locking DC power socket.