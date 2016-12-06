Deadline for MAB’s 2016 Broadcast Excellence Awards Announced

LANSING, MICH.—There is just a little more than a month left to submit entries for the Michigan Association of Broadcaster’s 2016 Broadcast Excellence Awards. The regional organization will accept entries until noon on Friday, Jan. 13.

The full set of rules for submission are listed here, but new to this year’s awards is the requirement that winning entries for a Best or Merit award will be required to submit a 15-second clip of the entry. Additional rules include that other sites may host entries, and entries cannot include any pre-rolls that could be viewed by the judges,

Cost per entry is $45 for MAB members, $90 for non-members.