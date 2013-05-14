DC SMPTE Chapter Presents ‘Bits By The Bay’ Technology Conference

WASHINGTON—The Washington, D.C., Chapter of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is once again hosting a region technical conference. The two-day “Bits By The Bay” event will be held June 10 and 11 at the Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa in nearby Chesapeake, Md. Topics this year will include 4K UHDTV acquisition, bonded cellular video connectivity, editing in the Cloud, playout automation developments, audio processing, disaster recovery and more. A special supersession on IP and networking fundamentals is also part of the program.



A panel discussion addressing the challenges presented in creating and maintaining broadcast/production facilities will cap the event on the afternoon of June 11.



The “Bits By The Bay” conference also provides opportunities for socializing and networking with several meals and a cocktail party on the schedule.



A discounted registration package is available for SMPTE members and students. Early conference and hotel registrations are encouraged, as the Section’s past regional technical conferences have been sell-out events.



Complete information, including registration and hotel accommodations, is available at the Section’s website.