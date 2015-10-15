dB Broadcast Announces Three Graduate Engineering Appointments

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, ENGLAND—Continuing to build its in-house team of engineers, systems integrator dB Broadcast has announced it will take on three new graduate engineers. Thomas Darby will serve as a graduate engineer, Ryan Hurt as a commissioning and support engineer, and Daniel Atkinson as an embedded systems software engineer for product development.

The recruits will join the dB team to provide increased engineering resources for project design, testing and after-sales support, as well as increasing the number of products that can be developed. They will also take part in a program consisting of in-house training, external courses and on the job training; some courses will be in conjunction with IABM.

All three engineers have already begun their new positions with dB.