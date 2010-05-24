DAZ 3D-Gizmoz extends 3-D possibilities with Carrara 8

DAZ 3D-Gizmoz has launched its Carrara 8 and associated Carrara 8 Pro software, both of which provide improved animation tools, enhanced lighting, new vegetation tools and optimized rendering for 3-D content creation. The company markets personalized 3-D digital characters, software and accessories for creative professionals, game developers and 3-D enthusiasts.

Professionals using the Carrara 8 Pro toolset have access to 64-bit compatibility for Mac and Windows workstations, as well as the Bullet Physics Library. This open-source, advanced physics toolkit allows artists to use rigid and soft body dynamics. Combined with the speed improvements achieved from the new support for multithreading and 64-bit hardware, Carrara 8 Pro drastically improves productivity.

Additionally, updated export capabilities allow game developers to transfer custom figures, environments and/or animations directly into the Unity game engine via the FBX file format.

The full version of Carrara 8 Pro is available in both Macintosh and Windows formats. Special discount pricing is available for a limited time in the DAZ 3D online store.