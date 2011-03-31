David Walker takes VP position at IMT

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) has appointed David Walker to the position of vice president of product development.

In his new role, Walker will act as the interface between the company’s engineering, sales and marketing, senior management and customer base. Walker will be responsible for defining IMT’s product strategies driven by its customers and their needs. In addition, Walker will also have oversight of IMT's process of bringing new products to market.

With more than 20 years of experience in the RF industry, Walker assumes his new role after holding several positions in the industry, including five years as vice president of research and development/engineering with Microwave Radio Communications (MRC) in North Billerica, MA.

