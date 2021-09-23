David Griffin Appointed to NAB TV Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C.—David Griffin, president and CEO of Griffin Communications, has been named to the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Television Board of Directors by Television Board Chair Perry Sook.

The group said that the appointment is effective immediately.

Griffin brings decades of experience in broadcasting to the board.

Griffin joined the family-owned Griffin Communications in 1990 and was named president and general manager of Griffin Television in 1992. He was named president and CEO of Griffin Communications, LLC in 2001. He started his career in broadcasting with Telerep in Atlanta.

An Oklahoma native, Griffin is an active participant in the Oklahoma City community through his work on various non-profit boards and was elected to the Board of Directors of Bank of Oklahoma, N.A. and BOK Financial Corporation. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

Griffin Communications is an Oklahoma-owned multimedia company focusing on news, weather, entertainment and sports content through multiple channels and platforms. The company owns KWTV in Oklahoma City and KOTV and KQCW in Tulsa, as well as Griffin Outdoor and five broadcast radio stations in Tulsa.