Dave Kendall Takes Over Link Electronics

JACKSON, MO.—Following the retirement of its founder Bob Henson, Link Electronics has announced that Dave Kendall will take over the company's leadership role.

Link Electronics is a provider of accessibility technology for different forms of audio and video communications. The company works with the television and closed captioning industries. It is located in Jackson, Mo.

“I’m excited to join the Link team, and am eager to bring the new products in development to our customers and channel partners,” said Kendall.