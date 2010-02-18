Dates and events you need to know

FCC Open Commission Meeting

Date: Feb. 18

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The meeting was postponed from Feb. 11 due to severe snow conditions in Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

FCC Media Bureau Media Ownership Workshop

Date: Feb. 23

Location: South Carolina State Museum, Columbia, SC

The workshop will examine local TV and radio marketplace issues as part of the FCC’s quadrennial review of broadcast ownership rules.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

SBE Webinar RF Safety Course

Date: Feb. 24

This online Web training will be presented by Richard Strickland of RF Safety Solutions.

For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org/RFSafetyCourse.php.

NRB 2010 Expo

Date: Feb.27-March 2, 2010

Location: Nashville, TN

The National Religious Broadcasters will hold its annual convention and exposition in Nashville.

For more information, visit http://nrb.org/.

Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference & Expo

Date: March 2-3, 2010

Location: Lansing Center, Lansing, MI

For more information, visit http://www.michmab.com/conferences/glbc_2010.html.

SBE Chapter 53 Ennes Workshop

Date: March 4

Location: Miramar, FL

The workshop will cover wiring techniques, mobile DTV middleware and integrating ATSC M/H into a TV transmission system.

For more information, visit http://www.sbe53.com/

Serving the Public Interest in the Digital Era Workshop

Date: March 4, 10:30 a.m.

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

As part of its Future of Media and the Information Needs of Communities project, the FCC will hold a workshop on commercial media.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

NAB 2010

Date: April 12-15

Location: Las Vegas, NV

For more information, visitwww www.nabshow.com.

National Translator Association 2010 Convention

Date: May 14-16

Location: Eldorado Hotel, Reno NV

For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.

Montana Broadcasters Association 2010 Annual Convention

Date: June 26-27

Location: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish, MT

For more information, visit www.mtbroadcasters.org.

Texas Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show

Date: Aug. 11-12

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX

For more information, visit www.tab.org.

SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo

Date: Oct. 5-6

Location: Verona, NY

For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.

Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010

Date: Nov. 4-5

Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK

SBE Chapter 11 Ennes Workshop

Date: Nov. 10

Location: Worcester, MA

For more information, visit http://www.sbe11.org/.