Dateline
FCC Incentive Auction Task Force Webinar
Date: Aug. 22, 2013
The FCC Incentive Auction Task Force will conduct a webinar on the technical details of the agency’s recently released repacking software, data and output files.
For more information, visit: www.fcc.gov/learn.
FCC Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry on RF Exposure
Comment deadline: Sept. 3, 2013
Reply comment deadline: Nov. 1,2013
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov/.
IBC 2013
Dates: Sept.12-17, 2103
Location: RAI Amsterdam
For more information, visit www.ibc.org/.
SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo
Date: Sept. 25, 2013
Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22expo.org/.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Dates: Sept. 26-28, 2013
Location: Phoenix
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium
Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013
Location: Westgate Hotel, San Diego
For more information, visit dundeehillsholdings.com/DataSiege/email/auto/trkc.cfm?OI104=185&pn=202comms&sbid=30558&pid=13&rd04=http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/technical-program.html.
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic
Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013
Location: Madison, WI
For more information, visit www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events/broadcasters-clinic/.
Call for speakers for 2014 NAB Show
Deadline: Oct. 18, 2013
Submit proposals to: DBrasse@nab.org
The NAB is seeking speaker proposals from potential presenters with ideas on topics in the areas of media and entertainment technology.
