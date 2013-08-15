FCC Incentive Auction Task Force Webinar

Date: Aug. 22, 2013

The FCC Incentive Auction Task Force will conduct a webinar on the technical details of the agency’s recently released repacking software, data and output files.

For more information, visit: www.fcc.gov/learn.

FCC Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry on RF Exposure

Comment deadline: Sept. 3, 2013

Reply comment deadline: Nov. 1,2013

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov/.

IBC 2013

Dates: Sept.12-17, 2103

Location: RAI Amsterdam

For more information, visit www.ibc.org/.



SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo

Date: Sept. 25, 2013

Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY

For more information, visit www.sbe22expo.org/.

NAB Small Market Television Exchange

Dates: Sept. 26-28, 2013

Location: Phoenix

For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.

2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013

Location: Westgate Hotel, San Diego

For more information, visit dundeehillsholdings.com/DataSiege/email/auto/trkc.cfm?OI104=185&pn=202comms&sbid=30558&pid=13&rd04=http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/technical-program.html.

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic

Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013

Location: Madison, WI

For more information, visit www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events/broadcasters-clinic/.

Call for speakers for 2014 NAB Show

Deadline: Oct. 18, 2013

Submit proposals to: DBrasse@nab.org

The NAB is seeking speaker proposals from potential presenters with ideas on topics in the areas of media and entertainment technology.