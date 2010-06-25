Danmon Systems Group builds portable master control system for Scandinavian coverage of the World Cup

System integrator Danmon Systems Group (DSG) has completed and delivered a prebuilt MCR system in flyaway cases for use at the World Cup tournament. The system was designed and produced for TV 2|DANMARK, which is sharing its MCR setup with other Scandinavian broadcasters.

The system was fully tested in Denmark prior to being delivered in flight-cases to Soccer City in Johannesburg. It is being operated on site by staff from TV 2|DANMARK and remotely supervised by Danmon Systems Group support.

The MCR provides full overview of signals received from the International Broadcast Centre at Soccer City and allows monitoring of outgoing signals fed to Scandinavia,, according to Henrik Frederiksen, production executive of sports production at TV 2|DANMARK. Two matches are being played simultaneously during the tournament. The IBC is supplying nine signal feeds per match, including international feeds, player A feed, player B feed, team A feed, team B feed, beauty shots, highlights, tactical feeds and signals from a main server. Most of the incoming feeds are in HD, but a few source signals are in SD and will be upconverted in the MCR.

The MCR features two test positions and monitoring facilities for all outgoing signals plus test signal generation and signal-conversion processors. The equipment includes Miranda routing, multiviewers and conversion-glue; L-S-B router control; HP servers; Tektronix test equipment; Genelec loudspeakers and picture monitors from NEC and Ikegami.

The system is supported by a full set of spares. A VTR pool is available for recording, signal conversion and playback. Outgoing signals are synchronized and some feeds will be downconverted before being forwarded to the EBU-network. Adjacent to the MCR are three operations rooms shared by DR plus Canal 9; TV 2|DANMARK plus TV 2 Norway plus TV3 Norway; and by SVT plus TV4. Each operations room is interconnected to the MCR via tie lines, some of these being downconverted to suit specific requirements.