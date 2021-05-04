Dan Marshall Joins Signiant to Lead Global Sales

LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant Inc. has appointed Dan Marshall to the newly created role of chief revenue officer. He will report directly to CEO Margaret Craig, and be responsible for driving the company's global sales activities.

In a press statement Craig said, "I'm thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team and the timing is perfect. Signiant's market momentum continues to accelerate, driven by SaaS products that solve mission-critical problems today while laying the groundwork for a much broader platform vision going forward. As a trusted advisor to media executives around the world, Dan will jumpstart our ability to deliver the Signiant message and engage with the industry at a strategic level.”

Marshall joins Signiant from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he led teams involved in implementing media workflows in the cloud. He joined AWS in 2015 via its acquisition of Elemental Technologies where he led the sales organization. Prior to Elemental he managed sales and other customer-facing functions for Omneon.

Commenting on his move to Signiant, Marshall points to the highly differentiated nature of Signiant's cloud-native SaaS platform. "During my time at AWS I was deeply involved in conceptualizing and implementing the next-generation media supply chain, and I want to continue to play an active role in supporting customers on that journey.”