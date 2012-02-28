Dalet to Show New Media Asset Management Modules at 2012 NAB Show

Dalet Enterprise Edition

At NAB, Dalet Digital Media Systems will showcase new modules for its Dalet Enterprise Edition media asset management (MAM) platform including Dalet News Suite, Dalet Sports Factory, and Dalet Radio Suite. They focus on improving media transformation and content enrichment throughout the production chain.



Dalet will also show new modules for Dalet MediaLife, which is focused on workflows for program preparation, MAM for production, and archive. Dalet’s MAM solution improves workflow productivity and facilitates content distribution to multiple platforms, including broadcast, Web, VOD, and mobile.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Dalet will be at booth SL4615.