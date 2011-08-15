Dalet MAM now supports Apple’s ProRes codec

Dalet Digital Media Systems, a provider of media asset management solutions for news, sports and other programming, announced that its new ingest/playout platform, called Dalet Brio now supports the Apple ProRes codec. Qualification of the ProRes codec means that Dalet customers can experience full format compatibility from ingest to post to playout.

The company’s products already support a wide range of SD and HD formats, including DV, XDCAM HD, DVCPro, DVCPro HD, IMX and H.264 (MPEG-4).

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks.