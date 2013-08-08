Dalet MAM Integrates With Telestream Vantage

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, FRANCE—Dalet Digital Media Systems has integrated its Dalet MAM system with Telestream’s Vantage video transcoding and file-based workflow automation solution. The combination provides a way to accelerate production of content for multiplatform and multilanguage distribution for VOD, OTT, second-screen viewing and other services.



“The Dalet MAM maintains all kinds of essential information, such as rights information, start/stop dates, formats for different channels or services, language versions, logo branding, subtitles and business rules,” said Raoul Cospen, director of marketing and business development, Dalet. “Using these rules and datasets, the MAM drives all the different content workflow paths that are executed by Vantage. The bi-directional communication between systems makes the integration even more powerful as all of the newly created content can be linked to the original assets.”



“Our goal is to simplify the creation of as many versions and flavors of the program content as needed with the least amount of effort. The integration of Vantage with Dalet’s MAM streamlines the workflow by bringing essential metadata from the MAM directly into the Vantage system where we transcode and prepare the content and then deliver the correct versions in virtually any format with customized branding for each channel,” said Paul Turner, vice president of enterprise product management, Telestream. “Our analysis tools can automatically detect black segments and detect loudness. Other quality control steps can be applied at any point in the workflow to ensure source and output video quality - and, of course, the Dalet MAM is simultaneously aware of all the processes being executed on our side.”



Dalet’s MAM platform unifies different broadcast, IT and business systems to provide comprehensive lifecycle media and metadata management across systems and types of workflows in news, sports, program preparation, archiving and radio. The MAM includes a content catalogue and a workflow engine that automates tasks and processes. As an open platform, the Dalet MAM utilizes a variety of data exchange and integration paths, including SOA compliant tools as well as Dalet Xtend connectors that simplify third-party integrations with NLEs, broadcast servers, HSM, automation systems, traffic, CMS and broadcast management systems.



