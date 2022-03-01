Dalet Launches Key Security Initiatives for Moving to the Cloud

PARIS—Dalet has announced that it has secured ISO/IEC certification 27001 and is implementing a Zero Trust security framework across its cloud-native solutions.

The company’s recently accomplished ISO/IEC 27001 certifies that Dalet employs a best-practice approach to managing information security addressing people, processes, and technology.

The move is part of a company-wide focus on providing top-notch security for customers shifting from on-premise to hybrid and cloud-based work scenarios. As part of that effort, the company has recently appointed a chief information security officer (CISO), Jerome Athias, who will be leading its security efforts.

An expert in IT and cyber security with more than 20 years of experience, Jerome is a renowned data protection standards contributor who has helped numerous companies advance their security position.

“My first act as Dalet’s CISO was to secure the company's ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a testament not just to our experience and hard work securing clients in the past, but our commitment to do so in the hyper-connected world of today and tomorrow,” explained Athias. “Today, we're proud of our ISO/IEC 27001 and DPP Security Marks certifications, but we're not resting on our laurels by any means. We are constantly developing and improving an internal workflow called Secure Development Life Cycle (SDLC), which reduces the number of vulnerabilities in our systems.”

The company noted that as media companies globalize and become more collaborate, more people are connecting across more platforms, services, and networks, which makes securing content, broadcast data, and streaming data increasingly challenging and important.

Under a Zero Trust framework, nothing is considered safe. Every incoming signal or connection is by default untrustworthy until it's rigorously tested to ensure legitimacy or authority to connect. Dalet is implementing a Zero Trust approach to security which will help customers ensure that every input or connection request complies with internal security policies: that they're running on reputable platforms or that authorized agents are using them.

“Following our heritage as an on-premises provider, we have decades of experience monitoring systems, and as workflows using external platforms and multi-connectivity have evolved, we've grown with them,” Athias concludes. “Zero Trust will secure our customer's borders no matter what cloud services, internet of things (IoT) and/or bring your own device (BYOD) policies are used to interact with their organization.”