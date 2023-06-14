Dalet Helps Victoria Racing Club Create a Media Business

PARIS—Dalet has announced that it worked with the iconic Australian racecourse, the Victoria Racing Club (VRC), to build a media production unit at VRC by deploying the Dalet Flex production asset management system to store, organize and manage media.

The Victoria Racing Club runs the Flemington Racecourse, home to the world-famous Melbourne Cup Carnival and Australia’s most iconic horse race, the Lexus Melbourne Cup, which was first run in 1861.

"Flemington’s incredible history needed to be preserved and celebrated, but most of it was stored on hard drives or tape. With a range of highly valuable historical content, the VRC saw an opportunity to transform this content into an organized, accessible library for the VRC, media partners and fans,” said David Campbell, executive general manager – VRC Media. “Working with Dalet Flex has allowed the VRC to store rich content that tells the story of Flemington’s long and important history now and into the future.”

The VRC is famous for the Lexus Melbourne Cup, which runs on the first Tuesday in November every year, and is part of the iconic four-day Melbourne Cup Carnival. With an additional 19 race meetings held at Flemington each year, the Club has been generating significant video and photographic content that needs to be managed, easily sourced and utilized.

“The VRC recognized this approach was not the most efficient use of resources – simple storage of video and media assets wasn't enough. They called Dalet to provide both the technology to take control of the assets and collaborate on a strategy to fully maximize its premium content,” explained Ren Middleton, vice president of sales for the Asia Pacific at Dalet.

The VRC researched several technical options and agreed Dalet Flex was the best choice to meet their needs.

“Our partnership with Dalet, from development to implementation has been fantastic,” Campbell said. "The Dalet Flex system is powerful, easy to use and was fully integrated across the business quickly. The cloud-native architecture provides the scalability we need and future proofs our operation no matter what media production needs arise.”