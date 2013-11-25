Custom Consoles Enhances Media Wall

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, ENGLAND— Custom Consoles is introducing a new model of its multiscreen mounting system Media Wall.



Beginning next year, the new version features a series of improvements including narrower front-to-back depth, reduced from 600 to 500 millimeters.



“A floorspace saving of 100 millimeters may sound trivial but will be greatly appreciated by many studio system designers,” said Gary Fuller, sales manager at Custom Consoles. “Like its predecessor, the new version of Media Wall is fully self-supporting and retains the option of adding coupling brackets directly to the studio wall.



Enabling individual display screens to be positioned so that their edges meet exactly to form a continuous horizontal monitorscape, the new version also features freely adjustable horizontal and vertical screen spacing in lieu of the previous discrete mounting holes.



According to Fuller, cable management is now along ducts with finger-trunking slots, which ensures that all wiring is concealed and can enter or leave the structure at any desired point. Integral mains distribution units will be available.



“We are also introducing a new range of own-design VESA mounts which allow easy front access when mounting small screens to Media Wall.”



Media Wall incorporates height-adjustable horizontal beams suspended between 2.3-meter high aluminum columns. Equipment pods with 19 inch racking behind removable vented panels can be incorporated at floor-level.



Media Wall is available in a silver-anodized or black-powder coated finish and in bespoke widths.