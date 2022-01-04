Curtis LeGeyt Takes the Reins at NAB, Announces Leadership Team

WASHINGTON—A new year means new leadership at the National Association of Broadcasters as Curtis LeGeyt assumes the leadership roles of president and chief executive officer position at the lobbying organization, effective Jan 1. LeGeyt takes the helm after a 12-year run by former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith, who has transitioned to an advisory and advocacy role with NAB.

"The broadcasting community is extremely grateful to Gordon for his many years of service as an influential advocate for our industry,” said NAB Joint Board of Directors Chairman David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group. “We are excited to now have Curtis at the helm to guide the organization into its next chapter. He is a proven leader and skilled fighter on behalf of broadcasters, and we are thrilled to have him serve as our voice in Washington and around the world.”

“It is an honor to lead this great organization and advocate for the local television and radio broadcasters that inform, entertain and serve their communities every day,” said LeGeyt. “I am grateful to our Board of Directors for placing its trust in me and look forward to working alongside them, the entire NAB team and our members to ensure a vibrant future for broadcasting.”

NAB’s senior leadership team under LeGeyt will include:

Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events

April Carty-Sipp, executive vice president, Industry Affairs

Shawn Donilon, executive vice president, Government Relations

Michelle Duke, chief diversity officer and president, NAB Leadership Foundation

Téa Gennaro, chief financial officer and executive vice president, Finance and Administration

Rick Kaplan, chief legal officer and executive vice president, Legal and Regulatory Affairs

Sue Keenom, senior vice president, State, International and Board Relations

Michelle Lehman, executive vice president, Public Affairs

Sam Matheny, chief technology officer and executive vice president, Technology

In addition, Lehman will assume the additional role of NAB’s chief of staff while retaining her current role as EVP of the Public Affairs department. Lesley Peña is being promoted to deputy chief of staff; both are newly created positions within the organization. In her new role, Lehman will serve as an advisor to LeGeyt and assist him in implementing his vision for the organization, guiding cross-departmental initiatives and focusing on NAB’s strategic priorities. Peña will serve as an advisor to LeGeyt and Lehman and will work with NAB departments to ensure the association’s operational priorities are met.

As EVP of Public Affairs, Lehman is responsible for advancing the NAB brand before key audiences and implementing public relations, advertising and grassroots campaigns that address specific legislative and business challenges facing the broadcast industry. She joined NAB in 2006 after serving as vice president of Public Affairs at the National Beer Wholesalers Association. Lehman began her career in Washington, D.C. as press secretary to then-Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA-06) before serving as associate director of technology policy for Dittus Communications. She also previously served as press secretary to the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee under the leadership of former Sen. Fred Thompson (R-TN) until his retirement.

Peña joined NAB in July 2019 as executive assistant to LeGeyt during his tenure as chief operating officer. She previously served as executive assistant to Albright Stonebridge Group Chairman Carlos Gutierrez, the former Secretary of Commerce and chairman of the Board and CEO of Kellogg Company. She also served as a legal secretary to A. William Urquhart at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP and as a congressional aide for Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD-04).

Karen Wright will continue serving as executive assistant to the president and CEO.