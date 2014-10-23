Curtis LeGeyt Promoted to NAB Senior Vice President, Public Policy

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters announced today that Curtis LeGeyt has been promoted to the newly created position of senior vice president of Public Policy. In that role, LeGeyt will serve as NAB’s principal liaison to the White House and executive departments. He will also maintain his current responsibilities for Congressional advocacy and political strategy in the NAB Government Relations department.



“Curtis’s consensus building style and strong political acumen have served NAB membership well,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “In a relatively short time, Curtis has demonstrated a tenacious advocacy for free and local broadcasting and substantive command of difficult public policy issues that make him well suited for this expanded role.”



LeGeyt joined NAB in 2011 after serving as senior counsel to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy and as a member of the 2008 Obama For America legal team. His areas of expertise include Intellectual Property, Antitrust and First Amendment issues.



LeGeyt earned a J.D. from Cornell University Law School and his B.A. in Quantitative Economics from Providence College. He began his legal career as an Associate with Howrey LLP where he focused on antitrust litigation and merger reviews.



