CueScript Introduces Custom Prompting Solution for Sony’s FR7 PTZ Camera
At 2023 NAB Show, CueScript will be showing four prompting solutions for Sony’s full-frame sensor and interchangeable lens PTZ camera
LAS VEGAS—CueScript has announced that it will be showing a custom teleprompter solution designed specifically for the Sony Electronics’ FR7 PTZ Camera at NAB 2023 (opens in new tab) (Booth C4421).
Available in four different models, CueScript’s custom FR7 PTZ prompting solution consists of the monitor, hood and mounting software. Models include the CSV2P19FR7 (19-inch CSMV2 On-Camera Prompter System), CSV2P17FR7 (17-inch CSMV2 On-Camera Prompter System) as well as the EMCP17FR7 (17-inch EMC On-Camera Prompter System) and the EMCP15FR7 (15-inch EMC On-Camera Prompter System).
“The FR7 is unique from other PTZ cameras in that it features a full-frame cinema sensor and interchangeable lenses,” says Michael Accardi, president, CueScript. “Our existing PTZ prompting solutions would not have worked for this camera since the form factor of this PTZ is so unique. We designed a custom prompting solution that ensures that the camera is in the ideal position for capture, gives customers access to the interchangeable lens and also provides a reliable, high-quality teleprompter.”
CueScripts’ monitors range from the higher-end CSV2 monitor line, which is ideal for broadcasting applications and larger studios. With the same CueScript principles of style, quality and ease of setup, the EMC line offers a simplified middle market monitor that is commonly used at smaller stations and in vertical markets such as education. Both monitor lines come in various sizes to fit a range of use cases.
“We designed a range of prompt solutions for the FR7 to provide options for our customers, in terms of the monitor itself as well as the size of monitor that is preferred,” adds Accardi. “Regardless of the application, presenters will notice a difference with CueScript’s prompters due to the high-resolution LED screens, high contrast ratio and super smooth scrolling from CueScript’s CueiT software.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.