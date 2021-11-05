CTV Ad Companies VideoByte and VideoBridge to Merge

AUSTIN, Texas—Digital video ad tech providers VideoByte and VideoBridge have announced a merger of their operations. The combined company is already operating under the VideoByte brand and will merge full business operations through Q4 of this year.

"Our organizations share a similar outlook as we look to further enhance the overall CTV experience," said David Naffis, co-founder of VideoByte. "We are perfectly positioned to increase efficiency in demand-path optimization (DPO) efforts in the CTV ecosystem as audiences and spend continue to shift dramatically from traditional linear TV services to the CTV marketplace. We look forward to providing our industry leading solutions in the market together."

The two companies say the merger will help them better capitalize on the rapidly growing CTV advertising business. According to a June 2021 report released by BMO Capital Markets, CTV ad spending in the U.S. is anticipated to reach nearly $21 billion this year and about $100 billion by 2030.

"We are thrilled to join forces as the marriage of our sales and operations leadership with best-in-class technology and product opens a new door for the fresh VideoByte team," said Nick Frazee, co-founder of VideoBridge. "Just in time for holiday campaigns, our technical assets have seamlessly transitioned into more transparency, controls and spend for our agency partners. We are excited to expand our work towards bringing more value to our clients as we draw on our decades of experience."

The combined operation will serve more than 100 direct CTV customers with over 50 active advertisers. Notable partners include AMC, MLB, NFL and Plex. Together, the combined company will serve over 1 billion impressions annually.

Under the new merger, Naffis will operate as CEO and Frazee will undertake the chief revenue officer role. The privately held entity will be headquartered in Austin, Texas, the original VideoByte base, with a satellite office in New York City, VideoBridge's former headquarters.

