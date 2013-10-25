CTIA Says Largent Will Retire in 2014

WASHINGTON— CTIA President and CEO Steve Largent announced he will not seek an extension of his current contract, which expires at the end of next year.



“The coming year will be a busy one for CTIA, and above all else, I will ensure that there will be no impact on our efforts to secure certainty in the FCC auction process as well as successfully transition our trade shows into a new schedule,” Largent said.



Largent will continue to lead the association and eventually work with his successor to ensure a smooth transition.



Largent assumed his current position in 2003, leading the organization’s advocacy efforts. Since the end of 2003, the number of U.S. wireless subscriptions increased from about 158 million to more than 326 million, which currently represents a 104 percent penetration rate. Wireless data traffic has also grown by 674 percent.



Additionally, during Largent’s tenure, the Federal Communications Commission conducted a series of spectrum auctions, with three more in various stages of rulemaking.



“Steve has done an outstanding job of effectively advocating on behalf of the industry, and the contributions of his team under his leadership have been invaluable in helping us grow as impressively as we have and to assume the role of the world leader in wireless services and products,” said Dan Mead, Verizon Wireless president and CEO and current CTIA Chairman.