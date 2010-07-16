Crystal Vision downconverter goes 3Gb/s

Crystal Vision has released its Q-Down-A 3G, a broadcast downconverter and distribution amplifier designed for broadcasters who want to keep the maximum quality of their 3Gb/s or HD signals when downconverting. The latest addition to the Q-Down family, the Q-Down-A 3G combines high picture quality, short processing delay, competitive pricing, the ability to handle four audio groups and the option of integrated fiber input or output connectivity.

The Q-Down-A 3G can downconvert 1080p, 720p and 1080i at both 50Hz and 59.94Hz; 3Gb/s (1080p) video can be converted to HD (720p or 1080i) digital and analog or to SD digital and analog; and 720p, 1080i and SD video can be converted to SD digital and analog.

The downconverter/distribution amplifier provides three video outputs that can be configured in flexible ways, with HD outputs selectable as mixtures of digital HD, RGB and YUV, and SD outputs selectable as mixtures of SDI, composite, Y/C, YUV and RGB. The Q-Down-A 3G additionally provides up to two reclocked loop-throughs of the 3Gb/s, HD or SD input, along with another six input loop-throughs if a DA6 top board is fitted.

Using Crystal Vision's processing technology, the Q-Down-A 3G provides a unique level of image quality, avoiding aliasing while retaining picture sharpness. Four alternative vertical filter characteristics are available for those who want to optimize the performance for their material, while RGB and YUV lift and gain controls help maintain color fidelity. In addition, Q-Down-A 3G can pass four groups of audio, de-embedding them and converting them to the appropriate format before re-embedding them.

The Q-Down-A 3G's short processing delay eliminates the need to compensate audio or other signals for the video delay, keeping everything in sync and making a system design much simpler. For those who want to match other equipment delays in the system, there are three fixed video delay settings available: minimum (16 or 52 SD lines of processing delay, depending on the conversion), fixed (52 SD lines) and frame. There is also a fully flexible variable video delay of up to one video frame, adjustable in one line steps.

The Q-Down-A 3G includes the ability to deal with any 3Gb/s or HD to SD aspect-ratio conversion requirements, with the option of selecting a 16:9 anamorphic output for 16:9 SD systems and a 16:9 to 4:3 letterbox, a 16:9 to 14:9 letterbox compromise or a 16:9 to 4:3 full screen with center cut for 4:3 SD systems. Each of these aspect ratios can be individually adjusted away from the default values to create customized versions by using four independent sets of size, position and crop controls. It is also possible to select the output aspect ratio according to the SMPTE 2016 AFD data embedded in the 3Gb/s or HD input video and to insert WSS into the SD output, either manually or by automatically following the incoming AFD.

The downconverter is housed in a space-saving 100mm by 266mm module that fits in standard frames, available in 4RU, 2RU, 1RU and desk-top box sizes. The inputs and outputs are accessed by using the RM41 frame rear module or the RM57 for fiber applications, while the choice of control options includes board edge switches, an active front panel on the frame, a remote-control panel, SNMP and the Statesman PC software.