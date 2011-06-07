Croatia TV network relies on Grass Valley K2 SAN to streamline HD playout

Grass Valley has supplied engineering support and equipment to improve operations at the HD production and playout facility of Croatia’s Arena TV network and the nation’s first HD OB truck, owned and operated by Croatel.

The installation is the first Grass Valley K2 Summit server storage area network (SAN) in the Balkan subregion. The equipment is currently on-air and is tightly integrated with a Pebble Beach Neptune automation system. The Neptune system closely controls the Grass Valley K2 servers, which automatically manage the entire file ingest and distribution process.

Croatel’s TV Arena Zagreb facility was designed from the ground up with Grass Valley HD technologies in mind and includes a K2 Summit production client, and EDIUS HD editing workstations, to support four HD sports channels, which also are downconverted to an SD digital format for wider viewing.

The project was done in partnership with Zagreb-based systems integrator Kapetanovic Sistemi.