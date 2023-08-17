Creative Technologist and XR Pioneer Marco Tempest to Keynote IBC2023

LONDON—Creative technologist, illusionist and mixed reality innovator Marco Tempest will deliver a keynote at the 2023 IBC Show, Sept. 15-18. His free-to-attend session, 'Virtual Production & the Metaverse: A future where everyone is invited to play’, is open to all show attendees and will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday Sept. 16 at the Forum at the RAI Amsterdam.

Tempest is a leading industry trailblazer and thought leader driving advances in future technologies, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) to pioneer new immersive experiences. He is a Creative Technologist at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Directors Fellow Alumni at MIT Media Lab; and Founder of the science, illusion and digital technology consortium magicLab.

“In an inspiring and dynamic session, Tempest will combine generative AI, mixed reality, storytelling, gestural sensing and swarm robotics to provide a glimpse of a delightful, augmented future,” IBC said. “The keynote will demonstrate live on stage how you can interact with new tech in a virtual world and how this new field can be accessible and equitable.”

