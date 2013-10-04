CPB Names New SVP of System Development and Media Strategy

WASHINGTON—Corporation for Public Broadcasting has chosen Ted Krichels to be senior vice president for System Development and Media Strategy. Beginning Nov. 4, he will lead the private nonprofit’s efforts to ensure that public television and its related digital and visual media services are universally available to Americans.



Krichels has over 25 years of public broadcasting experience, including stints as associate vice president and general manager of Penn State Public Broadcasting and as president and CEO of KBDI-TV (now known as Colorado Public Television), in Denver.



He has contributed to public broadcasting policy and leadership issues through his service on the Association of Public Television Station’s board of directors, PBS and CPB task forces. Krichels has also worked in connection with public broadcasting system organizations including as the University License Association and the Affinity Group Coalition.



He currently directs the PBS Sustainable Models Project, which seeks to identify sustainable public media service models throughout the public television system that can be replicated by others.