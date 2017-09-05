CPB Names Maja Mrkoci SVP for TV Content and Innovation

WASHINGTON—Maja Mrkoci has a new role with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, having received the title of senior vice president for Television Content and Innovation.

In her new role, Mrkoci will oversee the development and implementation of CPB’s strategy for investing in television and digital content and advancing digital innovation throughout the public media system. To do this, Mrkoci will work with PBS, public TV stations and independent production organizations to support to support innovative, diverse and creative programming and content for national public media audiences.

Mrkoci has been with CPB since 2015, serving as the vice president of Content and Digital Media; she also served as the vice president of Digital Innovation. Prior to joining CPB, Mrkoci worked at PBS and Discovery Communications.