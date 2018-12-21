CPB Names Maja Mrkoci Chief Content And Innovation Officer

WASHINGTON—The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) Dec. 20 named Maja Mrkoci Chief Content and Innovation Officer.

Mrkoci, who joined CPB in 2015 as VP for Content and Digital Media, will work with public media’s national organizations, local stations and independent content producers to advance a digital cultural transformation. She also will continue to lead CPB’s strategy for investing in programming for national public media audiences, CPB said.

Separately, CPB announced the same day that 17 public media stations have been named as round two participants in its Digital Culture Accelerator project.