CPB Names Kathryn Washington as VP, Television Programming

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Corp. for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has promoted Kathryn Washington to vice president, Television Programming. In this role, Washington will help further CPB’s investments in TV and digital productions and its support of independent filmmakers and content creators.

“Kathryn has played a significant role in CPB’s work developing broadcast media, programs, and services that reflect a diverse and inclusive society,” said CPB Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Levy.

Washington joined CPB in November 2009, and has held a number of positions, including director of diversity and innovation where she oversaw the funding of more than 20 new programs such as Stanley Nelson’s “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution.” Most recently, Washington was senior director of content strategy, where she established partnerships between PBS stations and independent producers to develop national content. Through her work with Henry Louis Gates’ production team, Firelight Media’s Documentary Lab, and iconic PBS series such as “American Masters,” “American Experience,” “Nature,” and “NOVA,” Washington has developed strategies to bring high-quality and innovative programming to all platforms with a focus on advancing new and diverse voices.

She began her career in public broadcasting as an independent radio producer for KQED’s nationally distributed series “Beyond Computers” and the online music magazine “Behind the Beat.” Moving from radio to documentary film, she managed the Diversity Development Fund for the Independent Television Service (ITVS) and aided producers in the development of films that have aired on Independent Lens, POV and screened at festivals worldwide.

Washington holds a bachelor’s degree in East Asian Studies from Oberlin College, a master’s in psychology from Antioch University and a certificate in strategic foresight from University of Houston.