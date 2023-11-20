CP Communications, RHS Expand Haivision Rental Portfolio

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—CP Communications and its Red House Streaming subsidiary have extended their strategic partnership with Haivision to offer North American customers access to the company’s live video contribution technology.

The Haivision portfolio of contribution products is now available for rent through CP Communications. They include the Haivision Pro, Air and rack mobile transmitters and Makito encoders and decoders, the company said.

Rental packages that include the Haivision equipment, cloud access and global connectivity services are available. They are backed by 24/7 support, it said.

Earlier in 2023, CP Communications and Red House Streaming (RHS) made a major purchase of Haivision Makito real-time video networking encoders and decoders, giving its customers access to the latest premium Secure, Reliable Transport-enabled (SRT-enabled) encoders and decoders, it said.

The Makito purchase was a strategic move to diversify the CP Communications and RHS offerings to meet specific customer requirements based on each event and application, the company said.

“CP Communications specializes in providing high-quality, cost-effective live event production solutions to entertainment, corporate, and sports producers,” said Aaron Segarra, vice president of sales at CP Communications. “Across our diverse range of clients and in an even wider range of environments, it’s clear that Haivision solutions perform under pressure. Our clients have come to rely on and often specifically request Haivision solutions for their secure, reliable and low latency video transport over unpredictable networks.”