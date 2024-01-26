CP Communications Deploys Haivision IP, Bonded Tech for Marathon Coverage

MONTREAL— Live production experts CP Communications leveraged Haivision’s mobile video transmitters for delivery of high-quality, low-latency coverage via 4G and 5G cellular networks of the TCS New York City Marathon in November 2023.

CP Communications mounted Haivision Pro460 mobile video transmitters in smart cars to follow the leaders of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair races. It also deployed Haivision Pro360 transmitters on electric bikes for live broadcast of the main race, the company said.

Haivision StreamHub receivers were located in their production trucks for distribution to rightsholders, including one StreamHub instance running in the cloud that served as a quality control point for all live camera feeds broadcast to viewers on the official marathon app.

CP Communications deployed Haivision Makito X4 video encoders and Makito X4 video decoders at the start and finish lines to send return and program feeds via SRT to the production truck for monitoring. Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority relied on these video feeds for security surveillance during the race, it said.

In total, CP Communications created four on-site venues and three remote production sites with Haivision video contribution solutions to cover all 26.2 miles of the race.

“The flexibility of Haivision mobile transmitters allows us to maintain extremely high picture quality, even when data rates drop for example, and what’s more, the solutions work seamlessly together right out of the gate,” said Frank Rafka, technical manager at CP Communications.