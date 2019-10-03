CP Communications Adds MultiDyne Production Van

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. & HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—CP Communications is getting behind the wheel of a MultiDyne production van, as the company announced it has acquired a 22-foot vehicle to add to its garage. CP Communications is expected to use the van for smaller live productions, like high school and college sports.

MultiDyne will equip the van with the latest generation of its SilverBack V cameraback systems, VF-9000 fiber transmission platform and COMMS-300 fiber extenders to interface party-line intercom audio with analog line level signals. CP Communications will customize any remaining space based on the needs of the production with tools like Dante audio networking, Simplylive switches and AJT graphics and score bugs.

“The SilverBack systems provide us with the flexibility to convert ENG cameras to broadcast cameras,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO of CP Communications. “We will add those systems to our four handhelds and two PTZ cameras to provide plenty of freedom and flexibility for live six-camera productions. The net result is that we can accomplish a quick plug-and-play setup of under two hours, while still having all the power of real-time fiber transport, live switching and instant replay among other professional systems.”

MultiDyne and CP Communications will demonstrate the details of this new partnership at the 2019 NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17. The van will be displayed at MultiDyne’s booth, N937, while CP Communications will have its own setup at booth N910.