CP Communications Acquires SportsCam

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—CP Communications has announced its acquisition of the assets of SportsCam, a developer of wireless and robotic camera products for live sports production. SportsCam’s tech will now fall under CP Communications’ Red House Streaming brand.

SportsCam developed wearable wireless cameras that could be embedded into clothing. These cloud-connected cameras would be used to capture close-up sports action from varied points of view for coverage of hockey, boxing and college football. The technology has also been used by remote newsgathering teams and can be used for other content acquisition needs, per CP Communications.

Kurt Heitmann, CEO of CP Communications, says that there are synergies between his company’s products and those of SportsCam, like Mobile Viewpoint’s IP streaming and bonded cellular technology, that can be used for sports or other live events. Heitmann believes that the technology can also be useful for other areas, including law enforcement, public safety and more that require robotic cameras to document events.

“Our Red House Streaming brand was established to bring the cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency of IP, cloud services and bonded networking to more customers and markets,” said Heitmann. “The SportsCam acquisition amplifies this strategy.”

SportsCam founder Chris Stramacchia will remain with CP Communications, working closely with the company’s engineering and R&D teams.