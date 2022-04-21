Cox Media Group Taps Amagi for Major Expansion of Digital Offerings

NEW YORK—Cox Media Group has announced a major expansion of its digital streaming strategy via a deal with Amagi, a provider of cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV.

To tap into the growing popularity of connected TVs and streaming, CMG chose Amagi to power its streaming services across connected tv, mobile, web and distribution.

That agreement allowed CMG to embark on a major expansion of its free digital streaming strategy with the company’s digital offerings growing to 30 linear streams, nearly three-fold within a period of three months.

Each of CMG’s 10 major markets now features a 24x7 Now Channel, a News Channel, and a market-specific Weather Channel. These channels include the capability to feature live breaking news at a moment’s notice.

“CMG has always led the way, innovating across product, technology and content. Now, with Amagi’s best-in-class solutions, we’ve been able to take our streaming capabilities to the next level, fueling growth for the company,” said Marian Pittman, executive vice president, content, product & innovation of CMG. “Our collaboration with Amagi unlocks the potential to greatly expand our streaming footprint including our NOW Channels, News and Weather streams across CMG.”

To power and distribute this growing array of digital channels, CMG is using Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud playout service. In addition, Amagi ADS PLUS ad sales service enables CMG to improve ad monetization by selling their inventory—increasing fill rates and reducing blank slates—to create better ad experiences.

“We’re excited to see a powerhouse media company like CMG expand further in their digital offerings, taking advantage of the tremendous opportunity that lies in CTV and streaming content,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. “As their technology partner, Amagi offers CMG the ability to scale their digital strategy quickly and cost-effectively to achieve unprecedented growth. We look forward to continuing to enhance CMG’s streaming capabilities, boosting their reach and revenue with the very best cloud-based solutions.”

“Our comprehensive streaming strategy fuels growth for our business by using centralized programming, shared content, high-quality video, optimized ad breaks, and more. We needed a platform and partner that helps enable that strategy,” added Mark Beck, senior vice president, and chief information officer for CMG. “Amagi is the premiere, cloud-based technology partner with roots in broadcast television – so they understand our opportunities. In addition to integrating with our CMG app ecosystem, Amagi is certified to integrate with high-profile distribution partners such as Redbox, Plex and others. And while our immediate focus is on CMG’s TV streaming business, the platform has also allowed us to quickly launch many of CMG’s radio shows into the video streaming world, further extending our video business.”