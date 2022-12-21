NextGen TV Comes to Dayton, Ohio
Launch involves stations from Sinclair, Nexstar, Cox, Cunningham and PBS
DAYTON, Ohio—TV broadcasters in Dayton, Ohio have launched NextGen TV broadcasts (aka ATSC 3.0). Stations include: WKEF (Sinclair/ABC and Fox), WHIO-TV (Cox/CBS), WDTN (Nexstar/NBC), WPTD (PBS) and WRGT-TV (Cunningham Broadcasting/Dabl).
Based on the same fundamental technology as the internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.
This month’s launch in Dayton follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WRGT-TV, the lighthouse station in the market, has converted to ATSC 3.0 and along with its own programming, will broadcast the programming of the other participating stations in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing ATSC 1.0 DTV format. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.
