Cox Media Group Names Darren Moore SVP, Chief Sales Officer at CMG Television

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group has named Darren Moore senior vice president and chief sales officer at CMG Television.

In his new role, Moore will be responsible for the strategy, oversight, performance, execution and alignment of core, political, and digital TV revenue operations across the company.

Moore had been vice president and general of CMG Dayton, which includes WHIO-TV and CMG Dayton Radio (95.3 and 101.5 FM The Eagle, K99.1 FM, and 1290 and 95.7 WHIO).

Darren Moore (Image credit: Cox Media Group)

“Darren is the clear choice to be the leader of sales for CMG TV,” Dan York, CMG’s president and CEO, said. “He has a deep knowledge of CMG and the industry, he cares about clients and helping them grow their businesses, and he has an innovative and creative approach to generating revenue that will help our sales teams thrive.”

Under Moore’s leadership, CMG’s WHIO-TV is the nation’s best-performing CBS affiliate, CMG said. WHIO and CMG’s Dayton Radio platforms have gained share while remaining the market’s top stations, according to CMG. At the same time, they’ve strengthened their engagement with the community and their partnerships with local businesses, the company said.

Moore joined CMG 28 years ago as an intern for WPXI Pittsburgh. That launched an award-winning career built on his early memories of visiting the station with his father, a former CMG employee, CMG said. After a stop at a CMG’s Charlotte TV stations, Moore returned to WPXI, where he progressed from national sales manager to director of sales. In 2022, Moore was named to his current position leading CMG’s TV and radio business in Dayton.

“As our industry evolves, it’s imperative that CMG evolves as well,” Moore said. “That includes innovating how we think about our business, grow our already best-in-class market share, monetize our high-quality content and help our advertisers expand their reach.”

Moore is a Pittsburgh native and graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He lives in Dayton with his wife, Missy.