Cox Communications Extends Licensing Agreement With Adeia

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Cox Communications has entered into a long-term extension of its license of the media portfolio from Adeia, an R&D and intellectual property licensing company.

The portfolio includes technology to enhance the experience of viewers subscribing to the pay TV operator’s service.

Adeia has spent decades investing in advanced research and development to create technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Its solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, the licensing company said.