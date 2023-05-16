Cox Communications Extends Licensing Agreement With Adeia
The long-term license renewal continues Cox’ access to the media portfolio of Adeia
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Cox Communications has entered into a long-term extension of its license of the media portfolio from Adeia, an R&D and intellectual property licensing company.
The portfolio includes technology to enhance the experience of viewers subscribing to the pay TV operator’s service.
Adeia has spent decades investing in advanced research and development to create technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Its solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, the licensing company said.
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.