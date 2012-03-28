Cooke Optics Hires On to Meet Demand



LIECESTER, ENGLAND: Lens maker Cooke Optics said it has “significantly expanded its workforce of skilled assembly technicians since 2011 in response to the increasing demand for PL glass.”



“As digital cameras with PL mounts, such as the Alexa, RED and Sony F65, have grown in popularity, so we have seen demand increase exponentially for our lenses,” said Les Zellan, chairman and owner of Cooke Optics. “In order to keep pace with demand, we have expanded our workforce and created several apprenticeships.”



Recent projects shot with Cooke lenses include the “Hugo,’ “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” “My Week With Marilyn,” “Midnight in Paris,” and the TV drama “Downton Abbey.”





