Cooke Optics Bumps Crawley to Director of Marketing

LEICESTER, England—Following a two-year tenure as Cooke Optics’ digital marketing manager, the company has announced it has promoted Catherine Crawley to the position of director of marketing.

Crawley joined Cooke Optics in 2017 following stints at The Hospital Club and Air Post Production where she worked in sales, marketing and management roles, as well as times at design and digital agencies and as a freelancer as a social media strategist. With Cooke Optics, Crawley has been building the company’s social media presence, including the launch of #shotoncooke, a website gallery for cinematographers to upload images from their work with Cooke lenses.

As the new director of marketing, Crawley will continue to build Cooke’s digital marketing strategy as well as more traditional marketing elements, including events, advertising and sponsorships.