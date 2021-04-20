Cooke Optics Appoints Andy Buckland as Dir. of Product Management

LEICESTER, U.K.—Cooke Optics has appointed Andy Buckland to the newly created role of director of product management. Reporting directly to Tim Pugh, CEO, Buckland’s new role includes responsibility for developing Cooke’s product roadmap, including launching forums to enable the design and development team to engage more effectively with the company’s range of customers and users.

Cooke Optics CEO Tim Pugh said in a press statement, “Andy has a wealth of technical and practical knowledge around cinematography, and works hard to understand the needs of customers. We’re delighted to welcome Andy to the Cooke team where his insight and experience will help us to shape our product plans and build on our success for the future.”

Buckland brings experience from across the media manufacturing industry, having previously held roles with Blackmagic Design, Mark Roberts Motion Control and Sony Professional Solutions Europe. He is a member of the technical committee of IMAGO, the lnternational Federation of Cinematographers, and holds an MSc in Broadcast Futures from Ravensbourne College of Design and Communication as well as being a Chartered Engineer with the Institute of Measurement and Control (InstMC).