Comscore Gains Access to Sling TV Data With New Dish Deal

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has finalized a deal with Dish Media that will extend its data license to Sling TV. The deal covers cross-platform measurement of advanced advertising and content via Comscore TV products.

Comscore claims that the deal will help accelerate the industry shift to census-based audience measurement across linear and OTT programming by using de-identified viewership data from Dish set-top boxes and Sling TV. It also says that it is the first independent measurement service to be awarded rights to measure National Addressable on Dish and Sling TV footprints.

As part of the deal, Comscore will also provide Dynamic ad insertion measurement of addressable advertising on Dish video on demand content on set-top boxes, Dish Anywhere and on third-party OTT apps with authenticated Dish credentials.

“Comscore’s new partnership with Dish Media continues our company’s significant steps in our transformation of television and cross-platform measurement of linear and OTT, as we have built the largest viewing dataset of second-by-second viewership data that is aggregated across all premium video providers from the device, to the household, to the zip code, to the market and to the nation,” said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore.