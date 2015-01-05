Companies Collaborate on HEVC/4K Video Streaming

TEL AVIV and LOS ANGELES —Beamr, an imaging technology company, and M-Go, a transactional video on demand (TVOD) service and joint venture between Technicolor and DreamWorks Animation, today announced that M-Go is using Beamr Video to provide an improved user experience for the company’s premium streaming service.

Based on a proprietary perceptual quality measure, Beamr Video automatically reduces the bitrate of any H.264 or HEVC HD and 4K video stream by up to 50 percent, while retaining the perceptual quality and format of the original file. Beamr’s technology enables smoother streaming with reduced buffering and faster stream starts, resulting in increased ARPU and higher customer satisfaction, in addition to reduced distribution costs.

M-Go is seeking partnerships with media companies to increase its premium content catalog, including 4K UHD titles. Recently announced consumer electronics partnerships with Samsung and LG, along with availability on all major platforms, have also enabled the company to expand its VOD service offering.