Communications Specialties ships 16 x 16 optical router

Communications Specialties (CSI) has begun shipping the 16 x 16 Fiberlink Matrix model OM16. The OM16 is part of the fully configurable and SMPTE-compliant Fiberlink Matrix family. Unique to the Fiberlink Matrix family is the ability to configure the number of inputs and outputs in any fashion up to 16 x 16 for model OM16 and up to 32 x 32 for model OM32.

Available with ST connectors, or optional LC connectors, Fiberlink Matrix is fully compliant with the extensive line of Fiberlink products for VGA, 3G/HD/SD-SDI, composite, component and S-video, GigE and more. Fully SMPTE 297-2006 compliant for data rates up to 3Gb/s, it works with both single-mode and multimode fiber without the need for separate interface cards.

The 3RU Fiberlink Matrix features multicolored and illuminated front-panel buttons and can be remotely controlled via RS-232 or the Ethernet based GUI. Critical to broadcast applications, Fiberlink Matrix supports and handles pathological signals and has redundant power supplies for maximum uptime. Fiberlink Matrix is compatible with most Fiberlink fiber-optic transport systems and will function with any SMPTE 297-2006-compliant product.