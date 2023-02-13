CommScope Ships 1 Million RF Amplifiers in 2022
CommScope is currently working to support the transition to DOCSIS 4.0
HICKORY, N.C.—CommScope has announced that it achieved a significant milestone in 2022 by building and shipping more than 1,000,000 radio-frequency (RF) amplifiers to top cable operators in 2022.
CommScope RF amplifiers enable broadband service providers to increase downstream and upstream bandwidth capacity while supporting reuse of legacy amplifier housings and existing network spacings.
“We are thrilled to reach this milestone and demonstrate our global leadership in DOCSIS and access networks. This came at a critical time, as many cable operators are looking to evolve their networks and prepare for the 10G future,” stated Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president and president, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “As we look forward, DOCSIS 4.0 is the next step in the evolution of the access network. It provides higher-speeds and more sophisticated services for cable operators to offer their customers. CommScope’s integrated manufacturing and supply chain approach provides customers with assurance that we are well-positioned to meet their product needs.”
CommScope also noted it is currently evolving the RF amplifier lines to support DOCSIS 4.0, both ESD (Extended Spectrum DOCSIS) and FDX (Full Duplex DOCSIS) technologies.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.