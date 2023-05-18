CommScope Launches New HomeVantage Fiber Gateways and ONUs

HICKORY, N.C.—CommScope has launched a new HomeVantage line of fiber gateways and optical network units (ONUs).

The portfolio expansion of fiber gateways provides a cost-effective solution for service providers to deliver the full 2.5Gbps broadband speed of GPON around the home, the company reported.

“We’re excited to debut our new HomeVantage line of fiber gateways that enable our service provider partners to consistently elevate the connected home experience,” stated Ken Haase, vice president of product management, CommScope Home Networks. “HomeVantage home networking solutions are economically designed to provide cost-effective solutions for service providers with the ability to continually deliver next generation features and advanced consumer services to the home.”

With offerings that include both one device and two-device solutions, the gateways enable reliable, single platform delivery of voice-over-IP (VoIP), data, and broadcast-quality streaming video. This new HomeVantage line of fiber gateways includes:

HomeVantage NVG578M1 GPON Fiber Gateway with dual-band Wi-Fi 6

HomeVantage NVG578M2 GPON Fiber Gateway with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, with enhanced Wi-Fi

HomeVantage NVG568M2 Ethernet Gateway with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, for use with a separate ONU/ONT

CommScope is also launching at the event a range of XGS-PON passive optical network (PON) data ONUs with optional voice services to deliver up to 10Gbps symmetrical broadband services over fiber. Requiring minimal setup and configuration to enable operation, it is designed for off-the-shelf plug and play installation in indoor commercial and residential customer premises. The ONU offerings include:

HomeVantage N670 XGS-PON Fiber indoor ONU

HomeVantage N675 XGS-PON Fiber indoor ONU with voice

CommScope home PON solutions are standards compliant and interoperable with leading OLT vendors, including CommScope’s FLX cloud-to-edge next-generation PON solution.

CommScope Home Networks will be showcasing the new HomeVantage line of gateways at ANGA COM, May 23-25, Cologne, Germany.

More information is available here. https://www.commscope.com/ (opens in new tab).