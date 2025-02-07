CommScope Inks Deal to Become Official Connectivity Partner for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

CLAREMONT, N.C.—Network connectivity provider CommScope has announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement to be the Official Connectivity Partner of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

As part of the agreement, CommScope will provide race-day network operations to meet the performance demands of the racing team—including trackside car, garage, and pitwall connectivity. CommScope also will deliver a high-speed Wi-Fi experience for VIP guests of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team hospitality suite within the paddock and provide the network solutions to support the team’s factory operations around the world.

CommScope’s custom technology suite for the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team features SYSTIMAX fiber and copper connectivity platforms, as well as RUCKUS enterprise-grade wireless access solutions.

“It’s fantastic to welcome CommScope to the Team with this multi-year partnership,” said Ayao Komatsu, team principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “As our Official Connectivity Partner, CommScope will be essential to improving our operations trackside and across all of our facilities in USA and Europe through the use of their best-in class solutions. To have such an impressive organization backing the team is testament to the progress we continue to make both on track and commercially. The fact that we share a home in North Carolina makes this partnership even more special.”

“As the Official Connectivity Partner of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, CommScope is excited to showcase our leading network technology and expertise in one of the most complex and dynamic sporting environments on earth,” added Chuck Treadway, president and CEO, CommScope. “In racing, every second counts, and network operations is one of the crucial threads that connects drivers, cars, teams, and technology to allow them to perform at the highest level. We are demonstrating our leadership in high-performance networks and redefining connectivity on a global stage to help winning teams.”

For more information on CommScope’s heritage of providing technologies to sports and the network technology powering the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, please visit the CommScope Sporting webpage .