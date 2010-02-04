Comment period begins for EAS rulemaking proceeding
A summary of the FCC’s Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking which proposes amending existing commission rules to require national testing of the Emergency Alert System and collection of testing information was published Jan. 29 in the Federal Register.
Publication in the Federal Register put in motion the comment period. Comments on the proposed changes are due at the FCC March 1. Reply comments are due March 30.
